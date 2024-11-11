Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.30. 9,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,021. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $195.15 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.42.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

