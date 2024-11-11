Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Reduced by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.10. 121,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,208. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

