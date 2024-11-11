Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.50 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.19.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

