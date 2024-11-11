Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.08 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.59 and a fifty-two week high of $408.73. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

