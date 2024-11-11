Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $408.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $282.59 and a 52-week high of $408.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

