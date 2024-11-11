Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

