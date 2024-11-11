Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

