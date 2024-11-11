Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 808.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $203.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average is $188.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $158.46 and a one year high of $203.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

