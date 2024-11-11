VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF accounts for 3.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 12.87% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 159,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $29.96 on Monday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.