Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/14/2024 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 138,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,479. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $306.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 228,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.