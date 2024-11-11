Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 373,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

