US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

NYSE:USFD opened at $66.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

