Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Upstart stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,201,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,190.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,201,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,190.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $48,487.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,006.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,175. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Upstart by 94.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Upstart by 217.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

