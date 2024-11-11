Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.0 million-$109.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.9 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Universal Electronics stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 191,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,339. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

