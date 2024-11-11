United Parks & Resorts’ (PRKS) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their underperform rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRKS. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 3.2 %

PRKS stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.00.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 88.99%. The firm had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

