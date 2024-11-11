United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 407,538 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,538 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BITO stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

