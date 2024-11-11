United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

