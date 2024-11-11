United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,690,000 after acquiring an additional 107,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,390,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,160,000 after buying an additional 209,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,241,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $153.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.14 EPS. Marathon Petroleum's revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.67.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

