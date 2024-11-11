United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $213.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

