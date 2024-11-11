United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CAT opened at $393.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.82 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,646.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

