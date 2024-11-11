Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 305,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 104,071 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Unilever by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

