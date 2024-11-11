Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 130.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 207,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Harjinder Bajwa purchased 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,269.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT opened at $38.12 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 476.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

