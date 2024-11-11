UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Sells $227,938.10 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $344.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $366.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 83.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

