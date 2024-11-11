UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

