Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $72.40. Approximately 3,322,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,076,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $134,987,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,519,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

