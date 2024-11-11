Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $277.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.90 and a 200 day moving average of $272.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $225.38 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

