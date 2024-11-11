Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYT stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

