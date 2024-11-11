Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

