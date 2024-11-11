TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71.

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

