Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $278,259.40 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $278,259.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,484.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,681 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $111,422.36.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,261 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $97,426.49.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 6,865 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $296,636.65.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 0.3 %

TWST opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

