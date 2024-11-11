Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $278,259.40 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $278,259.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,484.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,681 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $111,422.36.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,261 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $97,426.49.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 6,865 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $296,636.65.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 0.3 %
TWST opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
