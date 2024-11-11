Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 14,334 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $639,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,019.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

