Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,040,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 15,588,650 shares.The stock last traded at $32.61 and had previously closed at $31.91.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 24.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,315.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

