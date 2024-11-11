Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,040,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 15,588,650 shares.The stock last traded at $32.61 and had previously closed at $31.91.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 24.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
