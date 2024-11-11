Truist Financial Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $38.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Rapid7 stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

