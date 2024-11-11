tru Independence LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.68. 438,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

