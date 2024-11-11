tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 1,295 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.98. 7,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,092. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $182.12 and a 12-month high of $222.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

