tru Independence LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000. FMC comprises about 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. 65,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

