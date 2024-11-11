tru Independence LLC Grows Stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 5.25% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.