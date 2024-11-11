tru Independence LLC Grows Stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 5.25% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Post-Election Manufacturing Boom: 3 Stocks Analysts Are Eyeing
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.