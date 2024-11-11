tru Independence LLC Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.52. 287,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $227.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

