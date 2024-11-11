TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
