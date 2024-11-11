TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $914,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after buying an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,901,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.42 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.