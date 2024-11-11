TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 115,173 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,963,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 775,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 393,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 199,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

