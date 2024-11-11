Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRVI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI opened at $2.91 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,205.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,205.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $116,663. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 465,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

