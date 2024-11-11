TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.