Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases 477 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,183,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 41,968 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 412,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $48.34 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

