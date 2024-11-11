Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $305.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $307.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $325.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

