Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler raised Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.74 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Traeger by 19.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth $27,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

