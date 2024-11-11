Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.13, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at $68,897,150.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,150.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

