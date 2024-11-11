Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toast from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -288.31 and a beta of 1.74. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $42,486.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $42,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,375,651 shares of company stock valued at $38,150,212. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Toast by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,358,000 after buying an additional 218,959 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 39.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

