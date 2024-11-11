TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 9,880 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Boot Barn worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 52.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.5 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $135.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

