TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $42,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,594,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,371,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

CLH stock opened at $260.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.90 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average of $231.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

